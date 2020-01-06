50s and sun this afternoon with overnight rain

Off to a nice start to the week this Monday afternoon with highs in the middle 50s and mostly sunny skies.
Another cold front will move in Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing more light scattered rain showers, most locations will pick up a tenth to quarter inch of rainfall. Showers will end Tuesday afternoon followed by another blast of colder air. Highs on Wednesday will be cool in the middle 40s with sunny skies. Temperatures will warm again into the 50s for Thursday and Friday.
We will be tracking some potentially heavy rainfall arriving Thursday night into Friday, some models are hinting at 2” to 4”+ of rainfall with this system which may lead to increased chances of seeing some flooding.
The First Alert is out for Saturday as we have the potential of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms, please check back for updates regarding Saturday’s storm threat.
