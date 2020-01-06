Restaurant giving proceeds to Billy Clardy Memorial Fund

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Exactly one month later, the community is still mourning but continuing to come together to remember the life of Officer Billy Clardy III who was killed in the line of duty during a drug investigation on December 6, 2019.
In an effort to honor Officer Clardy, Edith Ann’s Diner at Meadowbrook and the Parkway is hosting a fundraiser for the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund.
Every Monday in January, Edith Ann’s will be extending its normal business hours to 6 p.m. and will donate 25 percent of its sales to the fund.
“They have such a tough job, and they do it so well,” says Lee McGucken, owner of Edith Ann’s. “I just think, as a business owner, it’s something that we have got to recognize those guys for what they do.”
If the fundraiser goes well, Lee says the restaurant may run it even longer.