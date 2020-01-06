Quiet day today with rain chances overnight

Its another cool start to the day out there today, but it will turn out to be a nice January afternoon with temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. We’re seeing sunshine across the Valley this morning but as we move into the afternoon, we’ll see more clouds roll in, especially into the evening. As clouds increase so will our chance for rain. It does not look like it will be a complete washout, but there will be some light showers overnight. Rain could start as early as 10pm in Northwest Alabama and move out by sunrise on Tuesday. Rain totals should stay below a tenth of an inch and our temperatures will stay into the low 40s. Tuesday will be quite breezy with gusts of 15 to 30 mph from the northwest which will keep us a bit cooler through the middle of the week.