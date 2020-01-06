Potholes on busy Madison County road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Flat tires, potholes and headaches. Those are just some of the problems drivers on Winchester Road in Madison County are experiencing because of long lasting construction.
We talked with some drivers who say recently, every time they drive down Winchester Road, they have to play a game of avoid the potholes. Failure to do so can be expensive.
“Rain and asphalt doesn’t mix well when you have heavy traffic on it, and when you’re doing construction the water gets under it and it turns loose and pops out and that’s what’s happened in these areas,” said Commissioner Roger Jones.
As you drive, you’ll see and feel the potholes. Some are deeper than others, but it’s bad enough the county commissioner who has the road in his district, is now apologizing.
“I’m sorry for the potholes I’m sorry for the damage that it’s causing I ask people to just be patient and call us if something happens will be glad to run out as fast as we can to fill them,” said Jones.
Some drivers say they’re aware of the road condition and do what they can to avoid the area all together.
“I personally try to avoid construction areas because again tires are expensive if they can’t get fixed do you know you have to buy a whole new one I do typically it especially when Winchester, it’s really very rough area I do try to avoid that area,” said Huntsville resident Ashley Hillis.
Construction crews and heavy equipment has been used on portions of Winchester Road for more than two years and the project isn’t expected to be complete for several more years.
“It’s the largest county project in the history of Madison County for one project Winchester Road is about $38 million,” said Jones.
Commissioner Jones says several people have had to replace their tires because of the potholes. Winchester Road is very busy, and not everyone has problems. For safety, make sure you obey the speed limit and if you see potholes let the commissioners know and they’ll have road crews fill them.
