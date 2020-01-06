Madison County parents sentenced in malnourished infant’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Madison County parents are sentenced in the death of their 11-month-old daughter.
Porsha Bole and Joshua Foster were both convicted of aggravated child abuse.
Prosecutors say the 11-month-old was severely malnourished and covered in bed sores. Her body was found inside their trailer in Hazel Green.
Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit was the prosecutor in this case. While he deals with child abuse cases on a regular basis, he says this is unlike anything he has ever seen.
“I see child abuse on a daily basis, and this case is haunting. It is the only case I have lost sleep over,” said Douthit. “We don’t treat dogs like this. We don’t treat cattle like this. Cows at a slaughterhouse lead a better life and die a better death than this little girl did.”
Bole is sentenced to 50 years in prison. Douthit was asking for 80 years and 1 month to represent the life Bole’s daughter would have lived.
Foster is sentenced to life in prison. His sentence is longer due to prior felonies.
