Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Oxford Police Department is getting a new police chief _ sort of. Capt. Jeff McCutchen will be officially sworn in Monday as the department's top cop, but it won't be that big of a change. McCutchen has been running the 100-person department for the last 11 months as interim chief when former chief Joey East took leave to run for Lafayette County sheriff. For most of 2019, the 17-year law enforcement veteran kept the status quo at the department. The Oxford Eagle reports he plans to slightly alter the depart command structure but will keep in place two programs focused on new hires and in-house communications.