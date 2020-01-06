Huntsville Hospital NICU gets $75K to help premature babies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Foundation was awarded $75,000 from the Hearst Foundations out of New York.
The grant will enable Huntsville Hospital Foundation to continue work at the Infant Nutrition Lab at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. The money will be used to help the lab calculate nutrition needs and mix feedings for premature babies in the NICU.
According to a NICU director, each premature baby at the hospital has different nutrition needs that need to be calculated.
“Each baby in our RNICU has a detailed nutrition plan based on his or her needs,” said Cheryl Case, NICU unit director. “Previously, our nurses mixed all feedings, taking up to two hours of their time per shift. Having a dedicated, trained team through the Infant Nutrition Lab adds precious bedside patient time back into our nurses’ daily schedule. This is an invaluable resource for our patients, their families and our staff.”
Huntsville Hospital Foundation says this is the first health care nonprofit in north Alabama to receive a grant from the Hearst Foundations,
“We cannot thank the Hearst Foundations enough for recognizing the value of this program and how it is impacting families from across North Alabama,” said Sarah Savage-Jones, Huntsville Hospital Foundation president. “Their generous grant will enable HHF to not only continue funding the amazing work being done through the Infant Nutrition Lab, but hopefully expand it to serve more patients in our community hospital.”
