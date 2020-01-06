Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have made it clear they are very willing to mash their way through the postseason with the NFL's top rusher leading the way. Derrick Henry followed up the best season of his career by running for 182 yards in the top running performance in franchise history in the postseason with 182 yards. The Titans went old school running with Henry, a stingy defense and an All-Pro punter to stun the New England Patriots in the wild-card round. Now they head to Baltimore for their second divisional playoff game in three seasons.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals and an assist, Ryan Getzlaf got the deciding shootout goal and added three assists, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Nashville Predators 5-4. Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, and Cam Fowler also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak. Craig Smith scored twice, and Rocco Grimaldi and Austin Watson each had a goal for the Predators, who have lost four of five.
PHOENIX (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored 30 points, Dillon Brooks added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their second game in two days, holding off the Phoenix Suns 121-114. Valanciunas shot 12 of 16 from the field, and Brooks made five 3-pointers before fouling out in the final minute. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds. Memphis has won five of its past eight games, including two of three on the current trip. Devin Booker led the Suns with 40 points to break the franchise record for consecutive games with at least 30 with six. Charles Barkley and Charlie Scott shared the previous mark.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard drained seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points and No. 13 Kentucky held off No. 22 Tennessee 80-76. Howard made several key baskets and then sank 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute as the Wildcats held off one last surge from the Lady Vols. Howard's last 3-pointer put Kentucky on top 72-60 with 3:42 to play. Her made a layup at 1:54 stopped an 8-0 Tennessee run and took over at the foul line. Rennia Davis led Tennessee with 27 points before fouling out in the final minute.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and Bionca Dunham hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to help No. 7 Louisville beat Duke 60-55. The Cardinals trailed much of the game before finally going ahead 49-47 on Evans’ 3 with 7:15 remaining. The Blue Devils twice rallied from four-point deficits to tie it at 55 on Kyra Lambert’s jumper with 1:06 left before Evans answered with another 3 to finish with 10 points despite 2-of-11 shooting. Jazmine Jones scored a career-high 26 points to break 1,000 for her career. Haley Gorecki had 20 points for the Blue Devils.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas won the Sentry Tournament of Champions after thinking he had thrown it away. Thomas had a two-shot lead with three holes to play when he made two bogeys. Xander Schauffele had a 7-foot birdie putt to win in regulation and missed for a three-putt par. Patrick Reed joined them in the three-way playoff. He twice had putts to win on the 18th in extra holes, missing from 30 feet and 12 feet. With one hole to play before darkness, Thomas recovered from another poor shot with a superb wedge to 3 feet for the winning putt.