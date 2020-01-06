Gas tax money being used to improve 20 Madison County roads

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission is spending $4 million in 2020 to improve the roads you drive on every day. A big portion of the money is coming from the gas tax.
Moores Mill Road is one of 20 streets that is going to see some big improvements this year as a result of the gas tax increase that we have already been paying at the pump.
Areas are going to have res-triping, resurfacing, and some reflectors added. On Moores Mill Road, more than 8 miles of road will see those big improvements.
WAFF talked with members of the Madison County Commission and they say every district will benefit equally.
“It’s another example of how well the commission works together. Distribution of the funds is throughout the county, each district will receive a fair amount to do projects that really need to be done and in our district will get five roads resurfaced and we’re really excited about that,” said Commissioner Craig Hill.
“It’s a good thing we’re going to be able to pave, use some of that money this year on Oscar Patterson Road,” said Commissioner Roger Jones.
Although 20 roads might sound like a lot, WAFF talked with people who live in Madison County who say more roads need attention.
“20 is probably a good start but it seems like every time you fix 20 there’s 25 more that need to be fixed around Huntsville I think the weather has a lot to do with that we definitely need more money to improve our roads it cost a lot to fix cars when you hit a pothole haha,” said Ashley Hillis.
County commissioners say construction on all 20 projects will start this year. Some will even start in just the next couple of weeks and construction should end and be completed by the end of the year as well.
