Fort Rucker soldier killed in terror attack in Kenya

MANDA BAY, KENYA (WSFA) - One of the three Americans killed in a terrorist attack in Kenya has been identified as Chicago-native and Fort Rucker soldier Spc. Henry Mayfield, Jr.
WMAQ-TV in Chicago confirmed the soldier’s identity through an interview with his mother. WTVY in Dothan confirmed through Fort Rucker that the fallen soldier was stationed on the south Alabama post.
Mayfield’s mother told WMAQ that her son died in the raid at Manda Bay Airfield and that she was notified by military officials of his death Sunday evening. Mayfield was 23-years-old.
The names of two defense department contractors, who were also killed, were not immediately available.
