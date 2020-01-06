Father, daughter killed in plane crash in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a plane crash at the Cullman County Regional Airport Sunday.
The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Cullman Regional Airport General Manager Ben Harrison says a father and daughter died in the crash.
The crash did not happen on the runway and the runway has been cleared to reopen.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be on the scene tomorrow to investigate the incident and another update is expected around noon.
When asked about the nature of the crash, Harrison stated that in his seven years at the airport, he had “Never see anything of this magnitude”
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.
