Centers seeing blood donation shortages in winter

(WAFF) - January is National Blood Donor Month, so while it’s always important to give blood, what better time to give than right now.
Another reason to give now - many centers see donation shortages during the winter season.
“During the winter months, especially around the holidays, a lot of our regular donors are traveling more,” says Eric Franchois, LifeSouth’s District Community Development Coordinator. “People are busy. They have family in town and just so much going on.”
Cold weather and sickness also contribute to a decline in donations.
As a way to encourage people to give blood, LifeSouth is giving out $10 gift cards today to donors.