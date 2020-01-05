High wind leads to 3 boats capsizing in Ingalls Harbor

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - This morning, three boats in a fishing tournament at Ingalls Harbor capsized on Wheeler Lake.
According to Mike Overall, motor pool captain with the Morgan County Rescue Squad, boaters left Ingalls Harbor around 4 a.m. to participate in the Winter Blues on Wheeler tournament
Shortly after, they received reports of three boats in distress and assisted with the rescue.
Overall said high winds played the biggest factor in the incidents.
“We had from 7 to 8 feet swells, they were engulfing our boat and we were making about a three-knot run at our boat. it’s just been a long day trying to get everybody out and back to safety,” said, Overall.
Overall said no injuries or casualties were reported and the water temperature was 41 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.