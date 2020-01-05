‘Succession,’ ‘Parasite,’ ‘Fleabag’ win at Golden Globes

(AP) – True to his reputation, host Ricky Gervais has kicked off the 77th Golden Globes with a mix of evisceration and exasperation, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby Yoda, calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association racist and declaring Netflix’s takeover of Hollywood.
Gervais, who has a series on Netflix, said he could summarize the three-hour award show with a simple phrase: “Well done, Netflix. You win.”
The streaming giant came into the Globes with a commanding 34 nods: 17 in film categories and 17 in television categories.
Early awards at the 77th annual Golden Globes have gone to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for “Fleabag,” the HBO series “Chernobyl" and the South Korean film “Parasite.”
Elton John and longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won a Golden Globe for the song “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from the John biopic “Rocketman.”
It’s the first Golden Globe for both John and Taupin, who took the stage to accept it.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever won an award with him,” John said of his writing partner of five decades, who wrote the lyrics for most of his major hits. “We never won a Grammy, we never got anything together.”
They won in a category that was full of music superstars, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.
Reigning Oscar best actress winner Olivia Colman won her third career Golden Globe for playing Queen Elizabeth II on “The Crown.”
Colman won best actress in a TV drama series for her work on the Netflix series. Her predecessor in the part Claire Foy won the same award for the show’s first season in 2017.
“For the last year I feel like I’ve been living someone else’s life, and I’ve definitely won someone else’s award,” Colman said from the stage.
She paused and wondered what to say moments later.
“I’m a bit boozy, I didn’t think this was going to happen,” Colman said.
Colman won a Globe last year for the film “The Favourite” before winning an Academy Award for the same role.
She won her first Globe in 2017 for her lead role in the series “The Night Manager.”
The 77th Golden Globes began at 8 p.m. EST and is being broadcast live on NBC.
