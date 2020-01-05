Freezing morning, sunshine abundant today

It is a freezing morning. The winds are calm, the sky is clear, and temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s, all perfect ingredients for frost to develop on windshields. Take time to effectively remove all frost from windshields and windows before hitting the road this morning.
Today will be a prettier day with a warmer afternoon. Highs will be right around average, in the lower 50s. Sunshine will be abundant.
The workweek starts with sunshine and cool morning temperatures Monday. The next system (yes, another one) will roll through Monday night into Tuesday morning, delivering a few showers late Monday, through the overnight hours, and Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be much cooler and clearer.
