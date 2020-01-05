2 dead after plane crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Two people are dead after a plane crash at the Cullman Regional Airport.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
The Cullman Police Department, Cullman Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are on the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will handle the crash investigation.
WAFF 48 is on the scene at Cullman Regional Airport.
