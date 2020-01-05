2 more missing in Australian wildfires as rain brings relief

(AP) – Two more people are missing in remote parts of New South Wales as rain and cooler temperatures brought some measure of relief Monday to Australian communities battling wildfires.
But the rain was also making it challenging for fire crews to complete strategic burns as they tried to prepare for higher temperatures that have been forecast for later in the week.
The wildfires have so far scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland. They have killed at least 24 people and destroyed about 2,000 homes.
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his leadership and his government’s record on climate change as milder temperatures brought hope of a respite from wildfires that have ravaged three Australian states.
Morrison has faced widespread criticism for taking a family vacation at the start of the crisis, his sometimes distracted approach as it has escalated and his slowness in deploying resources.
He told a news conference it was not the time for blame.
