Arab Police investigating Saturday morning homicide

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) -Arab Police Officers are investigating a possible homicide house fire that happened early this morning.
According to Shane Washburn, Assistant Arab Chief of Police said the Arab Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house on Fourth Street NE around 3 a.m.
Once the fire was extinguished, Washburn said crews found a woman's body with gunshot wounds.
The woman’s identity was unknown, and her vehicle was also missing from the residence.
Officials said there is not a threat to the public.
“I think, like I said what we are looking into is a possible homicide, but it’s going to be an or something like that. I don’t think there is anything we need to be over concerned about at this point,” said Washburn.
No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
