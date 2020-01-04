Morgan County inmate recaptured; authorities searching for second

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies captured a man who walked off work release on December 30th. A second inmate remains in the run.
U.S. Marshals worked with Morgan County deputies to arrest Burt Anthony Williams of Hartselle. Williams fled work-release at Morgan County Environmental Services five days ago.
Williams was arrested around 11:30 Saturday morning on a felony warrant for first-degree escape. He was taken into custody in an area off Vest Road and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
Morgan County authorities are also searching for Dustin Michael Jenkins. Authorities say both Williams and Jenkins walked off work release and ran into the woods.
