Town Creek restaurant owner indicted on child sex abuse charges
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 3, 2020 at 8:40 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 10:41 PM

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A Town Creek businessman has been indicted on child sex abuse charges.

39-year old Chip Wayne Henley is charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 years old.

The case is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.

A grand jury indicted Henley in November.

His attorney, William Diver, confirmed his client is the owner of Henley’s Bar-B-Que in Town Creek and says “we look forward to proving his innocence.”

Henley’s arraignment is set for Jan. 13th.

