Town Creek restaurant owner indicted on child sex abuse charges

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A Town Creek businessman has been indicted on child sex abuse charges.
39-year old Chip Wayne Henley is charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 years old.
The case is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.
A grand jury indicted Henley in November.
His attorney, William Diver, confirmed his client is the owner of Henley’s Bar-B-Que in Town Creek and says “we look forward to proving his innocence.”
Henley’s arraignment is set for Jan. 13th.
