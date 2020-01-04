Rain ending, cooler and drier today

A cold front will work its way through this morning. A few light showers will develop ahead of the cold front, but conditions will dry and clear out as the day progresses.
By noon, the area should be dry with maybe a lingering shower remaining. The clouds will break apart, and peaks of sunshine are expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will fall during the day, so anticipate a cool afternoon.
High pressure returns Sunday. Sunshine will be abundant. Morning temperatures will be near freezing, but highs will be in the lower 50s.
