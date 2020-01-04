Pickup truck overturns after driving up wrecker ramp in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was a scary situation for a tow truck driver working a wreck on Winchester Road Friday night.
David Widemon said he was trying to pull a car out of a ditch when a distracted driver flew up the wrecker’s ramp and overturned, barely missing him.
It happened around 7 p.m. in the 1800 block near Domino’s.
“This right here could have took my life,” Widemon said.
At first, he thought the pickup’s driver was killed in the crash, but no one was hurt.
Roadside crashes are the number one cause of death for police, state troopers and tow truck drivers.
Alabama law says you need to move over one lane when emergency vehicles are parked on the side of the road.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.