LSU superfan from Ala. who got to meet Coach O now headed to championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football superfan Colton Moore will be in attendance at the National Championship game in New Orleans, where LSU will take on the Clemson Tigers.
According to a Facebook post in the Geaux Colton group he was told he would be going to the game and “you can’t wipe this big grin off his face," the post reads.
The LSU football team first learned about Colton after his mother posted to social media about how much her son loved LSU football even though he was born and raised in Alabama. The post went viral and was shared with Coach Orgeron who then invited the family down to watch the LSU vs. Utah State game back in October.
The Tigers will take on the Clemson Tigers Monday, January 13 in the New Orleans Super Dome for the National Championship game. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM.
