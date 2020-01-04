Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican U.S. Rep. Phil Roe has announced that he will retire at the end of the 116th Congress. Roe said Friday that representing East Tennesseans in Congress for the past 11 years was “the honor of my life.” He said he always intended to serve five or six terms because he didn't want to make it a second career. Roe practiced medicine for more than 30 years before being elected. He said he ran for Congress hoping that his experience as a practicing physician could have a positive impact on health care policy.