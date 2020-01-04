Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

METHODISTS-SEPARATION
Methodists propose split in gay marriage, clergy impasse
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of United Methodist Church leaders from around the world and across ideological divides is proposing an amicable separation. The proposal is to create a new conservative denomination. Members of the 13-million-person denomination have been at odds for years over issues of gay marriage and gay clergy. The proposal, called “A Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation,” envisions a separation in which conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets. The new denomination also would receive $25 million. The mediation panel was formed after it became clear the impasse over LGBTQ issues was irreconcilable.
BC-REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee's largest county to keep welcoming refugees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The mayor of Tennessee's largest county is reaffirming a commitment to welcome refugees. On Friday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris held a ceremonial signing of a letter he sent to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month stating the county's desire to keep welcoming refugees from around the world. The commitment by Harris, a Democrat, follows Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's decision to continue to resettle refugees. Last month, Lee rejected the option offered to states by President Donald Trump's administration to stop refugee resettlement. Trump's order lets local governments decide on refugee resettlement if the state opts in.
BC-TN-WOMAN SET ON FIRE-TENNESSEE
Tennessee woman charged with setting another woman on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a woman is facing charges for setting another woman on fire. The Nashville Fire Department says investigators arrested 48-year-old Leila Dawson for the incident that occurred Monday. The fire department says Dawson set the woman on fire inside of a duplex, and when firefighters arrived, they found the woman severely burned in the front yard. She was in critical condition at the hospital Friday. Dawson was arrested Friday and is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated arson and arson. It was not immediately clear if Dawson has retained an attorney.
AP-US-PREGNANT-WOMAN-SHOT-ARREST
Teen charged with murder in death of pregnant woman, fetus
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a pregnant woman and her fetus, paralyzed her 8-year-old daughter and wounded another adult family member. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a 17-year-old boy was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 1 crime. Bureau investigators and Brownsville police found 24-year-old Alexis Branch dead at the scene. The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles who have been accused of crimes. It's unclear whether the teenager has an attorney.
AP-US-ROE-RETIRING
Tennessee Republican US Rep. Phil Roe says he will retire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican U.S. Rep. Phil Roe has announced that he will retire at the end of the 116th Congress. Roe said Friday that representing East Tennesseans in Congress for the past 11 years was “the honor of my life.” He said he always intended to serve five or six terms because he didn't want to make it a second career. Roe practiced medicine for more than 30 years before being elected. He said he ran for Congress hoping that his experience as a practicing physician could have a positive impact on health care policy.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-FLOODING
Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
Flood watches and warnings are covering much of the South as torrential rains are flooding roads and highways and filling rivers and streams close to their banks. The National Weather Service said early Friday that most of the flooding advisories covered parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Forecasters said some of the worst conditions were in Mississippi, where firefighters rescued at least 10 people from a flooded neighborhood. The National Weather Service said a dam failed near Raymond, Mississippi, flooding some cars. No serious injuries were reported. In metro Atlanta, standing water on freeways snarled traffic as cars and trucks slowed down to creep along.