Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Houston Hogg, one of four African-American football players at Kentucky who helped break the Southeastern Conference color line in the late 1960s, has died. He was 71. The former Wildcats running back and defensive back entered Kentucky with Wilbur Hackett in 1967, a year after Nate Northington and Greg Page arrived to become the first black players to enroll at an SEC school. Hogg rushed 92 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns in his career and lettered in 1969 and 1970. He and his three teammates were honored in September 2016 with a statue outside the Wildcats' training facility. The Wildcats' 2019 season opener against Toledo was designated Houston Hogg Day and he served as honorary team captain.
DETROIT (AP) — Justin Miller dominated inside with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, led four players into double figures and Detroit Mercy topped defending Horizon League champ Northern Kentucky 66-58. Antoine Davis added 17 points and six rebounds for Detroit (3-12, 1-1). Adham Eleeda scored 14 points for the Norse (9-6, 1-2). Trevon Faulkner added 13 points, Jalen Tate 11. The Norse trailed by as many as 16 in the second half before Eleeda hit a pair of 3-pointers that sparked a rally that made it a 61-56 game late.
UNDATED (AP) — Villanova's Jay Wright has been named The Associated Press coach of the decade after leading the Wildcats to two national titles in the 2010s. Wright also helped shape the way college basketball is played with the advent of position-less basketball. Wright received 16 of 24 votes from a panel of AP poll voters. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski was second with five votes, with Gonzaga's Mark Few, Kentucky's John Calipari and Virginia's Tony Bennett receiving one each.
NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended for five games without pay by the NHL for elbowing Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis in the Winter Classic. Perry received a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing early in the outdoor game Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl. The suspension will cost Perry $40,323. The 34-year-old Perry has three goals and 10 assists in 34 games this season, his first with the Stars after 14 with the Anaheim Ducks. He signed a one-year contract with the Stars in July after the Ducks bought out the final two seasons of his contract.