Clear & cold tonight; Sunny & seasonal Sunday

Clear skies overnight will result in a very chilly start to your Sunday morning with lows near 30 degrees, the wind chill will be in the 20s.
Abundant sunshine and more seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the low to middle 50s. Skies remain clear Sunday night with lows falling into the lower 30s. Monday will be a nice start to the week with highs in the middle 50s.
Another system will move in Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing more light scattered rain showers, most locations will pick up a tenth to quarter inch of rainfall.
Showers will end Tuesday afternoon followed by another blast of colder air. Highs on Wednesday will be cool in the middle 40s with sunny skies.
Temperatures will warm again into the 50s for Thursday and Friday with another chance of rain Friday into Saturday.
