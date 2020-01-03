Tuscumbia fire chief under investigation

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Stefante Randall | January 3, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 10:20 PM

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally.

This investigation stems from McAnally’s time serving as Littleville’s Fire Chief, not with the City of Tuscumbia.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Fire Marshall’s Office with a search of the Tuscumbia Fire Department Thursday.

According to Colbert County District 5 Commissioner Darol Bendall, in March, he met with several firefighters and the mayor to hear their complaints and their request for McAnally’s resignation.

McNalley found out about the complaints, so he resigned the same day.

WAFF 48 reached out to McAnally for a comment, but he declined

