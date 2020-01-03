A soggy scenario continues today as rain shifts from the southwest to the northeast. There are a few breaks in the rain, but breaks will be filled as more wet weather slides into the area. The rain is mostly light. Coverage will decrease later this evening. Tonight, the rain will be scattered, then isolated by Saturday morning.
Another system will work its way through tomorrow. Cooler and drier air will be delivered behind it. By noon Saturday, the area should be dry with maybe a lingering shower remaining. The clouds will break apart, and peaks of sunshine are expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will fall during the day, so anticipate a cool afternoon.
High pressure returns Sunday. Sunshine will be abundant and highs will be in the lower 50s.
