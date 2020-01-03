Road closures due to flooding in the TN Valley

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The rain being seen across the valley is impacting road conditions.
Starting in Morgan County, Murphy Road between Matkins Road and Highway 36 east is under water.
River Loop Road at Gore Road in Lacey’s Spring is covered by water.
Lipscomb Circle and Mount Tabor at Cedar Cove is also impacted.
In Madison County, Madison Fire and Rescue say Shelton Road is flooded. To monitor river levels click here .
We’ve also heard reports that parts of Indian Creek Road and areas in the Paint Rock Valley in Jackson County are covered by water.
Morgan County
- Gum Springs Cut Off Road - Water over roadway in several areas
- Murphy Road between Matkins Road and Highway 36 East is under water.
- The eastbound lane of Highway 36 East between Collins Hill Road & Henry Drive is under water (continued rain will push water over westbound lane)
- Moving water across North and Southbound lanes of Cotaco Florett Road prior to the intersection of Highway 36.
- Water covering about 3/4 of the northbound lane on Highway 67 just south of Cut Off Road
- Gum Springs at Sample Road almost completely flooded, a car(unoccupied) is in the ditch there from hydroplaning (Somerville)
- Lipscomb Circle is under water. (Lacey’s Spring)
- River Loop Road at Gore Rd completely under water(Lacey’s Spring)
- Mt Tabor at Cedar Cove is completely flooded, district shop notified to put out signs
- Indian Hills flooding
- E Lacon near Vulcan Rock Crusher
- N Seneca Drive and John Johnson Road in Trinity
- Old Highway 24 and Woodall Road in Trinity
- Country Club Road at Brookmead Road in Decatur
- 4th and Finley in Decatur
