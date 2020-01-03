Moldy sauce and week old food in the fridge: Your January 3rd, 2020 Kitchen Cops Report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Christmas and New Year’s Holiday means a slightly smaller number of restaurant inspections around north Alabama this week, but there were still plenty of problems to talk about.
In Limestone County, Mike’s Food Mart on Highway 72 scored a 77 because of foods kept longer than 7 days, moldy sauce, problems with the hot water at the sink and no soap in the men’s room.
The Greenbrier Restaurant on Highway 20 had damaged dryer baskets and undated foods in the cooler, giving it a 79 score.
In Morgan County, the main problem with the Exxon on Highway 31 in Hartselle. It got an 83 due to mold in the ice machine, medication bottles in the food prep area and no soap at a sink.
In Lauderdale County, the BP #99 on Florence Boulevard scores an 88 because of chemicals stored with foods and paper towels.
In Madison County, the lowest score of the week is a 78 at the Texas Roadhouse on Jeff Road and Highway 72. We featured this restaurant in May because of a dirty ice machine and dirty plates. This time, the restaurant was written up for foods at the wrong temperature, dirty pans and plates and utensils not being sanitized.
The Tellini’s at Perimeter Parkway and University Drive gets an 83 because of residue in the ice chute and foods at the wrong temperature.
The Casa Blanca on Highway 72 in Madison lost points when the kitchen cops saw an employee touching foods barehanded. There was also an issue with a sink. Casa Blanca gets an 83.
The Lunazul Mexican Grille on County Line Road scored an 88 due to 12 day old rice and 9 day old peppers and cheese in the fridge that had to be tossed out.
