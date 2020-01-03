Neighbors blame flooding issues on Town Madison development

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -Thursday night’s rain left its mark on Madison.
Some people who live on Hurst Haven Court say they couldn’t leave their driveways for several hours.
Kyle Brickhouse says flooding has always been an issue since he moved in four years ago, but now he says it's getting worse.
“I think that the ditch that is being used to drain all of Town Madison isn’t large enough. They didn’t continue the drain pipes from the development all the way to Zierdt Road,” Brickhouse said.
Town Madison development company spokesman, Joey Ceci says all of the water that comes from the Town Madison development is held by the two retention ponds they dug. He says Thursday night Hurst Haven Court wasn’t the only place with a flooding issue.
“It was strictly just the volume of rain going into that Madison storm water system and then just not being able to drain out through the existing drains on Hurst Haven Court fast enough. You are going to have some drains that back up, those are the city of Madison drains, they’re not our drains,” Ceci said.
Ceci says the city has expanded the drains on Zierdt Road, and are working on expanding them further, but Brickhouse says it’s made it worse.
“It’s not adequate. They kept telling us the new culverts under Zierdt Road would fix this problem but it seems to have gotten worse, more frequent flooding actuall,” Brickhouse said.
Brickhouse says it took several hours for the water to recede last night leaving many of his neighbors trapped. "We’ve got several neighbors that are elderly or have medical issues. It’s dangerous if you can’t get out of your house,” he said.
Brickhouse hopes the city can do something to resolve the problem.
“it happens so frequently, it’s not like, oh once a year, it’s a couple times a month it seems like now. our city can afford a $46 million stadium,. They should be able to fix this issue.”
