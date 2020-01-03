Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

ROE RETIRING
Tennessee Republican US Rep. Phil Roe says he will retire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican U.S. Rep. Phil Roe has announced that he will retire at the end of the 116th Congress. Roe said Friday that representing East Tennesseans in Congress for the past 11 years was “the honor of my life.” He said he always intended to serve five or six terms because he didn't want to make it a second career. Roe practiced medicine for more than 30 years before being elected. He said he ran for Congress hoping that his experience as a practicing physician could have a positive impact on health care policy.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-FLOODING
Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
Flood watches and warnings are covering much of the South as torrential rains are flooding roads and highways and filling rivers and streams close to their banks. The National Weather Service said early Friday that most of the flooding advisories covered parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Forecasters said some of the worst conditions were in Mississippi, where firefighters rescued at least 10 people from a flooded neighborhood. The National Weather Service said a dam failed near Raymond, Mississippi, flooding some cars. No serious injuries were reported. In metro Atlanta, standing water on freeways snarled traffic as cars and trucks slowed down to creep along.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHARGES
Tennessee man accused of driving into woman, hitting another
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man is accused of punching a woman and then crashing his car into the mother of his child during an argument. News outlets report 30-year-old Kenneth Lyles was arrested Wednesday on charges including aggravated assault and criminal impersonation of an officer. Court records say a woman told authorities that she was at a Memphis bar early New Year's Day when she was repeatedly punched in the face by Lyles. Investigators say he has no affiliation with county authorities. Court records say he later ran over and injured his girlfriend during an argument.
BALD EAGLE KILLED
Reward offered for information in killing of bald eagle
DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A bald eagle has been fatally shot in Tennessee and authorities are offering a reward for information. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are offering $2,500 for information on the shooting of the eagle in Decatur County. News outlets report that a wildlife officer responded to a call Monday reporting an injured eagle and located the bird in the Bath Springs community. The officer took the eagle to an animal hospital, where it had to be euthanized. Bald eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Fifth inmate killed in more violence in Mississippi prisons
A fifth inmate has died in violence in a Mississippi prison, as clashes between prisoners continue. Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton tells local news outlets that 36-year-old Dennoris Howell was stabbed to death before dawn Friday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Howell is the fifth inmate to be killed by another inmate since Sunday, and the third at Parchman. Another inmate was stabbed in the 3 a.m. Friday incident and taken to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital. Some local officials have described the violence as gang-related, but state officials haven't said what's driving the violence.
BC-TN-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-TENNESSEE
Fellow Republican to seek seat of accused Tennessee lawmaker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fellow Republican plans to run for the seat of a Tennessee lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct. Ex-Savannah, Tennessee City Manager Garry Welch made his campaign announcement for Rep. David Byrd's seat in The Courier newspaper this week. Early last year, The Tennessean reported that Byrd told GOP colleagues during a closed-door meeting he wouldn't run again. Byrd later said he'd make a public statement by the end of September. He hasn't said publicly whether he'll seek reelection. Byrd is accused by three women of sexual misconduct three decades ago as a high school teacher and their basketball coach. He wasn't charged.