Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MST

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Globe say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who allegedly approached the officer in a threatening manner as the officer spoke with another person early Tuesday morning. Police say Officer Justin Reynolds shot 28-year-old Eric M. Tellez Jr. after Tellez ignored commands to stop and drop the knife and instead continued to approach Reynolds as the officer walked backwards. According to a statement issued by the Globe Police Department, Tellez's last known address was in Phoenix and there was no known connection between him and the other person with whom Reynolds was speaking in the downtown business district. The state Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. Reynolds has been placed on standard administrative leave.