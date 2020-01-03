January 2 & 3 Rainfall Totals from Storms Across the Tennessee Valley

As our 48 First Alert Weather Team predicted, much of the Tennessee Valley experienced impressive rainfall Thursday afternoon which resulted in several areas of flooding across North Alabama.
Some of the hardest hit counties have been Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, and Morgan in North Alabama.
Below is a list of updated rain totals, listed by county, that we have received as of 9 A.M. CST Friday, January 3.
ALABAMA
Colbert County
2.26” – Leighton
2.12” – 9.7 miles NNE of Muscle Shoals 2.01” – North West Alabama Regional Airport, Muscle Shoals
2.00” – 1.3 Miles SSW Muscle Shoals
Cullman County
3.80” – 2.8 miles NE of Cullman
3.17” – 4.4 miles E of Cullman
3.04” – Folsom Field, Cullman Regional Airport
3.02” – Baileyton
2.06” – Hanceville
Dekalb County
2.30” – Henagar
2.21” – Sylvania
Franklin County
2.27” – Phil Campbell
Jackson County
4.24” – Between Bridgeport, AL and South Pittsburg, TN
3.85” – Woodville
3.82” – 4.6 miles NW of Scottsboro
3.71” – 4.5 southwest of Bridgeport
3.41” – Scottsboro
3.35” – 2 miles NNE of Scottsboro
3.32” – 7.8” miles NW of Skyline
2.53” – 3.5 miles E of Scottsboro
2.32” – 5.0 miles NW of Ider
Lauderdale County
3.33” – Florence
2.60” – Florence
2.35” – Wright
2.18” – 9.9 miles NW of Florence
2.05” – 2.8 miles WNW of Florence
2.03” – Florence
Lawrence County
3.46” – Bankhead
2.79” - 5.9 miles SW of Moulton
2.48” – 3.1 miles ENE of Moulton
2.46” – 1.7 miles SW of Trinity
2.28” – 4.1 miles SSW of Hillsboro
2.10” - 0.9 miles S of Town Creek
Limestone County
2.58” – 3.0 miles NW of Capshaw
2.46” – Belle Mina
2.42” – 2.7 miles E of Athens
2.40” – Pryor Field Airport (Decatur)
2.31” – Athens Rain Gage
2.26” – 0.9 miles SE of Athens
2.10” – 1.5 miles SE of Athens
2.04” – Athens
Madison County
3.56” – Owens Cross Roads
3.53” – 4.0 miles NE of Huntsville
3.50” – Huntsville International Airport
3.50” – 5.7 miles S of Meridianville
3.49” – 2.4 miles NE of Huntsville
3.49” – 4.4 miles E of Huntsville
3.46” – 4.5 miles W of Gurley
3.44” – Hampton Cove
3.42” – 1.9 miles NNE of Brownsboro
3.37” – 5.1 miles SE of Huntsville
3.34” – 1.0 mile S of Huntsville
3.28” – 2.9 miles N of Huntsville
3.24” – 4.9 miles NE of Huntsville
3.19” – 1.2 miles NW of Hazel Green
3.17” – 7.9 miles SSE of Huntsville
3.11” – 1.4 miles NNE of Madison
3.10” – 2.1 miles SE of Huntsville
3.07” – Madison
3.07” – Brownsboro
3.01” – Gurley
3.01” – Madison
2.99” – 2.7 miles S of Gurley
2.95” – 4.0 miles S of Moores Mill
2.95” – 6.6 miles E of Huntsville 2.91” – Fagan Creek
2.87” – New Market
2.86” – West Fork Pinhook Creek at Blue Spring Rd.
2.84” – 3.7 miles ENE of Huntsville
2.82” – 5.3 miles SSE of Harvest
2.82” – Gurley
2.79” – 5.3 miles W of Owens Crossroads
2.78” – Hughes Rd. in Madison
2.77” – Monrovia
2.72” – The Ridge at Kelly Woods
2.43 “ – New Market
2.42” – Redstone Arsenal
2.37” – 3.9 miles SE of Harvest
Marshall County
3.14” – 7.2 miles WNW of Union Grove
2.60” – 2.2 miles SW of Guntersville
2.52” – 3.3 miles E of Union Grove
2.48” – 2 miles S of Guntersville
2.47” – 3.7 miles W of Guntersville
2.44” – Arab
2.40” – Guntersville
2.18” – 4.7 miles W of Guntersville
2.14” – 6.8 miles NW of Douglas
2.12” – Lake Guntersville
2.04” – 5.5 miles N of Albertville
Morgan County
4.12” – Falkville
3.66” – 3.4 miles SSW of Laceys Spring
3.36” – 7.7 miles SE of Somerville
3.32” – 5.1 miles E of Falkville
3.06” – 2 miles SE of Somerville
2.42” – Hartselle
Franklin County
2.80” – 3.9 miles W of Winchester
2.75” – 5.4 miles SSE of Winchester
2.71” – Belvidere
2.68” – Huntland
2.55” – Sewanee
2.47” – 0.5 miles W of Winchester
2.46” – 2.3 miles NE of Huntland
2.30” – Arnold Air Force Base
Lincoln County
2.35” – 8.6 miles south of Fayetteville
2.34” – Flintville
2.31” – Fayetteville 2.18” – 7.5 miles S of Fayetteville
2.05” – 1.5 miles W of Fayetteville
2.00” – Frankewing
Moore County
2.11” – Lynchburg
