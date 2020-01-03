Harris, Tennessee St. host SIUE

SENIOR STUDS: Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Harris, Carlos Marshall Jr., Michael Littlejohn and Emmanuel Egbuta have combined to account for 53 percent of the team's scoring this year and 58 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 38.5 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He's also made 73.1 percent of his free throws this season.