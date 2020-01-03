First Alert Weather Day: More rain & flooding expected today

Today is a First Alert Weather Day until noon due to the potential of more flooding across the Tennessee Valley.
We have had a few breaks from the heavier rain overnight, but we expect more rain throughout the rest of your day on Friday. The low pressure system and warm front moved through overnight and that means the heaviest has passed. However, you can still expect periods of heavy showers over much of the Valley through the morning and into the afternoon before we start to see some breaks and lighter showers move through. Several spots have picked up more than three inches of rain and could see an additional 1 to 2 inches by the end of the day Friday.
Flooding will persist through this afternoon and several of the local rivers, streams, and creeks will continue to rise into the weekend as well. The bulk of the rain should be done by sundown today, but we will have some lingering showers into Saturday as temperatures begin to fall. High temperatures will be into the 40s on Saturday with a breezy northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph. This will pull in more cold for the afternoon with the potential for a few snow flurries late in the day for portions of northeast Alabama. From there you can expect a cold start to Sunday with temperatures bottoming out into the upper 20s and low 30s for many.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
