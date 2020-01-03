Deer rescued from fence in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A frolicking forest mammal found itself in a sticky situation in Morgan County. Luckily, some helpful two-legged mammal came to help.
County deputies say they got a call about a dog stuck in a fence. Turns out, it was actually a deer.
Deputies and animal control freed the animal.
Deputies had some fun with the situation, posting on social media how the deer let its New Year’s celebration “get out of hand" and got a citation for “reckless prancing.”
In good fun, they ended the post with the hashtag #FreeBambi.
