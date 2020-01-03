Decatur expecting sewage overflows during flooding; drinking water not affected

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities officials say they expect sewage to overflow during heavy rain and flooding Thursday night and Friday.
These overflows are expected to occur through the weekend in historically affected areas of Decatur.
Officials say the heavy rains get into pipes through cracks, holes, loose joints, broken pipes and leaking manhole covers.
If you live in an impacted area, you’ll get an automated phone call from Decatur Utilities. Affected areas are also clearly marked with signage and pink flags.
Area affected by sewage overflows are cleaned and disinfected once the overflow stops.
Officials warn against coming into direct contact with an overflow. If contact is made with skin, you should wash normally with soap and water. Any clothing that comes in contact should also be washed normally.
Decatur Utilities’ drinking water is not impacted by these overflows. It is safe to consume.
