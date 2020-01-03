Cold case: Death of Lt. Col. Alonzo McGhee remains unsolved after 7 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - January 2020 marks seven years since Lt. Col. Alonzo McGhee was gunned down outside his Hampton Cove home. In the time that has passed, no one has been arrested and his murder remains unsolved.
McGhee, 44, was found outside his home on Pale Dawn Place around 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2013. He was shot 17 times.
A neighbor said McGhee was pulling out of his driveway when someone shot into the driver side of the car. McGhee got out of the car, and the car rolled into a neighbor's yard.
The neighbor came outside to see what was going on and saw someone running from the scene.
The murder happened a week after he and his wife, Filis McGhee, finalized their divorce and after he had been awarded custody of the couple’s three children.
Ricky McGhee is Lt. Col. McGhee’s cousin. To those who knew the soldier best, they are fighting for ‘justice.’
“I had given him a warning months prior to that, and the day before we had spoken on the phone," said Ricky McGhee. When asked what warning he gave his cousin and what he was fearful of, McGhee said, “exactly what happened.”
Three years ago when 48 News investigated this crime, we reached out to Fillis McGhee for an on-camera interview but she declined. However, she did provide this statement:
I loved my husband and supported him through some things that he struggled with. We had some good times and some not so great times but he did have a family that loved him (the kids and I). I choose to dwell on the positive with regard to our children and their dad’s memory. We celebrate his life twice a year together. Our children are good students and active in church and the community.
The reward now stands at $19,000 for information on McGhee’s murder. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, contact the Huntsville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
