WATCH: Inside look at the VBC’s new Mars Music Hall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The spotlight is on the Rocket City’s newest music hall this weekend.
After more than a year of construction, the doors of the Mars Music Hall at the VBC will open for the first time Friday night. North Alabama Native Jason Isbell will play for a sold out crowd.
“We’re already getting a lot of great feedback from the artist community, the promoters, telling each other that they need to come to Huntsville,” says the public relations manager for the VBC, Samantha Nielsen.
The Mars Music Hall at the VBC is meant for more intimate concerts. “We’re going to be a getting a lot of shows that otherwise might be going to Nashville, Birmingham. It’s a venue that’s going to draw in artists that might not necessarily fill up a concert hall, or who don’t want that style of seating, but they’re big enough that they can fill up a 1,575 capacity venue like this.”
Samantha Nielsen tells me they hope to impress they customers and the artists. 'We want them to be wowed and tell all of their friends, you got to come play in Huntsville.”
The hall features standing room only viewing on the main floor, and upstairs there is select seating. And backstage Nielsen says the performers will truly get the star treatment with luxury green rooms.
Soon you can enjoy a meal before or after a show at the Rhythm on Monroe restaurant. It will feature locally sourced food. There’s not a date yet, but Nielsen says it will open early this year.
"They’re putting the final touches now and finishing up the menu. So I’m just waiting on them to give me a date . It's got a roof top bar, it's going to be a great place for people to come before a show or after a show,” she said.
Although the first show is sold out, the hall has announced shows until May. You can check out the full line up here.
"We’re excited to see people come in for the first time, see their reactions to seeing the new music hall. It’s got a wow factor that I think everyone’s going to see,” Nielsen said.
