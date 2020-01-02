Top north Alabama weather events of the decade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Now that the 2010s are officially behind us, we’re looking at the top weather events of the last 10 years in the Tennessee Valley.
Tornadoes, snow, droughts and flooding. In Alabama, we’ve experienced it all.
Starting with a first-ever white Christmas day on record. That happened in December 2010 when light rain changed to snow early Christmas morning.
If you lived in the higher parts of northeast Alabama and southern Tennessee, you saw as much as 4 to 7 inches of snow.
That white Christmas was followed by Alabama’s weather trademark just four months later. Sixty-two tornadoes devastated Alabama on April 27, 2011. They swept through, killing hundreds of people, leaving behind more than 1,100 miles in damage.
A few years later, a drought fueled 1,100 wildfires statewide, impacting north Alabama as well during October and November 2016. Farmers across the Valley felt the impact as they had to make tough choices about their livestock and crops.
Flash forward to this year’s historic flooding in February. Waters swamped the Valley, hitting the Shoals especially hard.
The flooding’s impact was felt for months, dragging down city and state parks, basic city functions, farmers, businesses and homes.
Then this month brought deadly tornadoes. A tornado killed a couple in Lawrence County and severely injured their son.
More tornadoes went on to destroy other parts of north Alabama, including Joe Wheeler State Park. Park officials are still working on their next steps to repair acres of snapped trees and damage.
