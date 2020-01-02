1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly Sheffield shooting

January 2, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 5:05 PM

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield police have made one arrest and are seeking a second suspect after a deadly New Year’s Day shooting.

Police officers were dispatched to the Manning Homes housing project to investigate a robbery. When they arrived they found James McDaniel suffering from a gunshot wound and flew him to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.

Francis Marrion and Jordan Gardner were identified as suspects. Gardner was taken into custody at a nearby apartment.

Marion remains on the loose and police are asking for help to locate her. If you have any information call the Sheffield Police Department at 256-386-5630.

