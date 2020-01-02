New anti-robocall bill a good start at reducing schemes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Trump signed an anti-robocall bill this week aimed at providing consumers more protections.
The so called "Traced Act" will gives authorities more enforcement powers, stiffen penalties, and will help identify and stop robocalls. It also bars phone companies from charging for blocking them.
“I think this is going to be a great bill for consumers,” said Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.)
The Alabama senator was one of the bill's co-sponsors.
He says one of the off shoots of this law will be cutting down on the number of people falling victim to schemes.
"It’s literally tens and tens of millions of dollars that are lost every year from these scams. This is going to give all law enforcement better opportunities to crack down on them,” said Jones.
Outside of the enforcement aspect, the law will also cut down on the number of robocalls you receive.
It will require companies to use technology to block calls or recognize the ones that do get through.
“You can identify those as the actual original number and not the spoofed number. And you can avoid that call if that’s what you want to do,” said Stan Herring, a Birmingham consumer rights attorney.
Herring added he does think the law will help, but also cautions more work will likely need to be done.
"The scammers, they are creative and they have figured out ways to trick us into answering our phones by spoofing calls. I’m sure they’ll figure out ways around this,” said Herring.
