Lawrence County NAACP plans meeting to discuss fate of R.A. Hubbard

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County NAACP will host two community forums Sunday in response to letters sent out that will decide the future of R.A. Hubbard High School in Courtland.
The meetings will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 5. One is at Macedonia MB Church in Town Creek. The other will be held is at First Baptist Courtland.
The embattled high school found itself on the “failing schools list” after poor scores on the state mandated ACT Test. Superintendent Dr. Jon Smith explained several things like that the failing list status, funding and declining enrollment have led them to this place.
In accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015, the school system now offers options to families of “failing schools."
The letters come with four options: remain at R.A. Hubbard, go to a different school in the County, leave the County-system altogether or receive a tax break at a private school.
“I didn’t make the law but we have to abide by such," said Smith. “Our main focus in this process is to ensure our students have an opportunity to succeed in college and in their careers.”
Lawrence County NAACP president Jan E. Turnbore blames school leadership for the test results as the students weren’t given ACT prep. Classes to prepare the students are being offered for the first time this year.
Turnbore believes the goals of school leadership is to close the school altogether.
“The letter on the PowerPoint presentation was very simple, but the letter he actually sent out is very complicated. A lot of parents have been calling because they are confused," said Turnbore. “Once these letters are signed and filed with the school system maybe we can get all of this stuff put behind us.”
The letters are due back by March 1.
