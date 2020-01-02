Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CST

BC-TN-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-TENNESSEE
Fellow Republican to seek seat of accused Tennessee lawmaker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fellow Republican plans to run for the seat of a Tennessee lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct. Ex-Savannah, Tennessee City Manager Garry Welch made his campaign announcement for Rep. David Byrd's seat in The Courier newspaper this week. Early last year, The Tennessean reported that Byrd told GOP colleagues during a closed-door meeting he wouldn't run again. Byrd later said he'd make a public statement by the end of September. He hasn't said publicly whether he'll seek reelection. Byrd is accused by three women of sexual misconduct three decades ago as a high school teacher and their basketball coach. He wasn't charged.
POLICE OFFICER-FATAL CRASH
Man arrested after officer dies chasing suspect across I-65
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they have made another arrest after a Tennessee police officer was struck and killed while chasing a suspect across an interstate highway. The Tennessean reports 19-year-old Emani C. Martin Jr. was arrested Tuesday in Nashville. He faces charges including evading arrest and reckless endangerment. Martin is suspected of being the man Hendersonville police officer Spencer Bristol was chasing on foot across Interstate 65 when he was hit by a car. Authorities initially identified another person as the suspect. Authorities say Bristol had been pursuing a fleeing car that crashed. The driver was arrested, but the passenger fled on foot with Bristol chasing him.
OFFICER ASSAULT
Tennessee police charge driver with trying to hit 3 deputies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a motorist drove over a curb in downtown Nashville and nearly hit three on-duty sheriff's deputies walking there. An arrest affidavit obtained by news outlets says 20-year-old Tyler Alcantar was driving through the city center early Wednesday when he got into a fight. It's unclear who Alcantar is accused of arguing with. The incident report says Alcantar narrowly avoided hitting several cars before driving toward the sidewalk and charging at the Davidson County sheriff’s deputies. The deputies made it out of the way and held the man until metro police arrived to arrest him. He's charged with three counts of assault against an officer.
WELCOME CENTER
Welcome center in southern Kentucky closes for updates
FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — A welcome center in southern Kentucky has closed for demolition and reconstruction. WBKO-TV cited the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in reporting that the Simpson County Welcome Center closed Thursday for the project. It was built in 1974, hasn't had a major upgrade in decades and needs frequent minor repairs. The center will have limited access for commercial trucks during the closure. The new facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020. Officials say it will be ADA compliant and will have increased safety features, more bathrooms and improved signage.
OFFICER RESIGNS
Officer who drunkenly broke into Nashville home quits NYPD
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer who broke into a home during a drunken bachelor party in Nashville, Tennessee, has quit the force. Michael Reynolds faced disciplinary proceedings after pleading no contest to aggravated criminal trespass and assault in the 2018 home invasion. He admitted using a racial slur and threatening a woman and her sons in their home. He was sentenced last month to 15 days in jail. Prosecutors said the woman had been home with her four sons at the time of the break-in.
PRIEST ABUSE LAWSUIT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee Catholic diocese settles priest abuse lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Roman Catholic Diocese in Tennessee has settled a lawsuit out of court with a man who alleged two priests sexually abused him as a child. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that terms of the settlement were not disclosed by the Knoxville diocese. Attorneys for the man filed the lawsuit in July in Knox County Circuit Court. It alleged the sexual abuse occurred in the 1990s. The priests named in the lawsuit are dead.