Huntsville artists create mascot for the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Have you seen “HuntsBill” stickers around the Rocket City and wondered where they came from? Local artists Molly and Dustin Timbrook are taking credit and are hoping their creation will become Huntsville’s new mascot.
Molly and Dustin say HuntsBill, “ is an amalgamation of observations about the nature of Huntsville’s engineering and developer workforce.” They went on to say, “if HuntsBill was a real person, he would be most dads that work in tech in Huntsville.”
The Timbrooks came up with the idea for HuntsBill while discussing the nature of Huntsville’s workforce. Molly, a technical writer, is part of that workforce and coined the term “HuntsBill”. Her husband Dustin was then inspired to draw the character with some input from Molly.
When asked about reaction to HuntsBill the Timbrooks said, “when folks from Huntsville see HuntsBill for the first time, they generally start laughing. You don’t even have to explain who or what HuntsBill is-folks just get it. Huntsvillians know a HuntsBill, or they themselves identify as a HuntsBill, and they can immediately and uniquely relate to the character.”
The Timbrooks say they hope HuntsBill will become the new mascot for the city, and want to see #HuntsBill stickers on all of the cars that go through Gate 9 on the Redstone Arsenal.
You can buy your own HuntsBill stickers here. You can also purchase stickers and mugs in-person at Sugar Belle on Jordan Lane. The Timbrooks are hoping to add more HuntsBill products online and in-store at Sugar Belle in the future.
If the Timbrook name sounds familiar, it’s because they are involved in a lot of Huntsville related art projects. That includes slap koozies at the Huntsville/Madison county Vistior’s Center, Huntsville inspired murals around the city, and the “I Prayed for Toffee” T-shirts.
The Timbrook’s also operate a separate toy business called Timbrook Toys.
