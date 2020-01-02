FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood threat Thursday, Friday

First Alert Weather Days are issued for today and Friday due to widespread rain that could cause flooding issues. Rain will continue to track in from the south toward the north through the rest of the evening. A flood watch is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley area until 6 p.m. Friday. A flood warning is in effect for Big Nance Creek until Jan. 5 at 10 a.m., the Flint River until Jan. 4 at 11:20 a.m., and the Paint Rock River until Jan. 5 at 4:17 p.m.
Showers are expected to become heavier this evening and coverage will increase. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but the risk for strong to severe storms is low.
Flooding is the primary concern as rain totals will rack up on an already saturated ground. Additional rain amounts could be between 3-5 inches of rain. Lighter amounts will fall Friday, but flooding will still need to be monitored. Ponding of water on the roadways and flash flooding could cause major impacts.
Rain decreases and eventually ends Saturday, but another system will push through the region early Saturday morning, this time delivering cooler air to the area. The sky will clear throughout Saturday and there will be an impressive temperature drop into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s. The wind will be breezy behind the cold front, racing in from the west northwest at 15 mph.
