FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood threat Thursday, Friday

First Alert Weather Days are issued for today and Friday due to widespread rain that could cause flooding issues. Rain will continue to track in from the south toward the north through the rest of the evening. A flood watch is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley area until 6 p.m. Friday. A flood warning is in effect for Big Nance Creek until Jan. 5 at 10 a.m., the Flint River until Jan. 4 at 11:20 a.m., and the Paint Rock River until Jan. 5 at 4:17 p.m.