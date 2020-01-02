FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood threat Thursday, Friday

Rain will continue to track in from the south toward the north through the rest of the evening. A flood watch is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley area until 6 p.m. Friday. A flood warning is in effect for Big Nance Creek until Jan. 5 at 10 a.m., the Flint River until Jan. 4 at 11:20 a.m., and the Paint Rock River until Jan. 5 at 4:17 p.m.