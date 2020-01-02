Crime Stoppers: Credit card thieves go on Apple shopping spree

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say a pair racked up a hefty credit card tab at Bridge Street Town Centre, only they were using someone else’s credit card.
The victim told police she was shopping at HomeGoods on University Drive on Nov. 27. Once she got home, she noticed her wallet was gone. Then, several credit card companies alerted her about several large purchases at Bridge Street.
Police say a man and woman were seen on video using the stolen cards as they purchased more than $13,000 worth of products at the Apple Store.
If you recognize them, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
