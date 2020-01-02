Conference play starts for LSU, Tennessee

SENIOR STUDS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team's scoring this year and 62 percent of all Volunteers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MAYS: Skylar Mays has connected on 37.8 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He's also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.